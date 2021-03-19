Cholowski will be promoted to Detroit's active roster and play in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Cholowski has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season, but he's been productive in the minors, having racked up three goals and eight points through 11 games.
