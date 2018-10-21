Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Shines on man advantage
Cholowski chipped in a pair of power-play points (one goal, one assist) in Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.
Cholowski remains with the big club despite the Red Wings having welcomed several blueliners back from injuries in the last week. This kid is only 20 years old, and he only had one AHL game under his belt before cracking the Opening Night roster to start the 2018-19 campaign. Look past Cholowski's minus-5 rating -- which is more of a systematic problem -- and you will see that he's actually playing quite well. One goal and two assists represent his point total over five games to give him fantasy utility, plus he's been limiting mistakes based on a mere four giveaways at the top level thus far -- not too shabby for a rookie averaging 22:05 of ice time on a struggling team working within the competitive Atlantic Division.
