Cholowski has produced only three points (all assists) through 11 games for AHL Grand Rapids this season.

It's important for Cholowski, whom the Red Wings selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, to start playing confidently in the minors. Detroit doesn't have all of its blueliners healthy, but then again, Cholo has been at the lower level for close to a month as a clear sign that the Original Six franchise wants the B.C. native to get as much playing time as possible.