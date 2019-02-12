Cholowski will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Predators, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

We suspect Cholowski will sit in favor of Trevor Daley, who has been cleared to return after missing the past 16 games with a foot injury. Assuming that's how it pans out, Detroit won't have any rookies on the blue line for the first time in a long while.

More News
Our Latest Stories