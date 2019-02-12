Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Spectator for Tuesday's game
Cholowski will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Predators, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
We suspect Cholowski will sit in favor of Trevor Daley, who has been cleared to return after missing the past 16 games with a foot injury. Assuming that's how it pans out, Detroit won't have any rookies on the blue line for the first time in a long while.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Continues to shine on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Powers up in narrow loss•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Buries slick short-side goal•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Likely to shake off minor injury•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Cooling off•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Considered an NHL mainstay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...