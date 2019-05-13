Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Trending in wrong direction
Cholowski is projected to start the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit's 20th overall selection from the 2016 draft defied the odds by cracking the Opening night roster this season, but his confidence in the defensive zone ultimately wavered and the Wings figure to start next year with the more seasoned Madison Bowey on the back end. Still, Cholowski's future remains bright, as he was trusted with a power-play role at the top level and finished with seven goals and nine assists through 52 NHL games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Spectator for Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Continues to shine on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Powers up in narrow loss•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Buries slick short-side goal•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Likely to shake off minor injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...