Cholowski is projected to start the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Detroit's 20th overall selection from the 2016 draft defied the odds by cracking the Opening night roster this season, but his confidence in the defensive zone ultimately wavered and the Wings figure to start next year with the more seasoned Madison Bowey on the back end. Still, Cholowski's future remains bright, as he was trusted with a power-play role at the top level and finished with seven goals and nine assists through 52 NHL games.