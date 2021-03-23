Cholowski has been promoted to Detroit's active roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus Nashville.
Cholowski is expected to skate as a seventh defenseman while also seeing time on the Red Wings' second power-play unit Tuesday. He's racked up eight points through 11 AHL appearances this year.
