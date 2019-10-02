Cholowski has officially claimed a spot on the Opening Night roster for the Red Wings.

It initially appeared that Cholowski would start the season with AHL Grand Rapids to get his confidence level up away from the pressure-cooker environment of the NHL, but Niklas Kronwall's retirement created a vacancy on the blue line. Cholowski tacked on seven goals and nine assists -- including nine power-play points as a rookie -- but he couldn't quite hold it together at the top level for a sustained period of time, appearing in just 52 contests with Detroit. Nonetheless, his projected power-play role combined with being a relative unknown makes him a intriguing budget play in select DFS formats.