Buchelnikov was selected 52nd overall by the Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A high-octane offensive weapon, Buchelnikov was unquestionably one of very best players in Russia's MHL Jr. league this past season. He finished the year with 41 goals and 75 points in just 56 games. Buchelnikov is undersized at just 5-foot-10 and about 170 pounds, but he moves really well and is shifty. Buchelnikov is multiple seasons away from making an impact in Detroit, but this was a reasonable upside selection for the Wings at this stage of the draft.