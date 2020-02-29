Red Wings' Dmytro Timashov: In lineup Saturday
Timashov will play in Saturday's game against Ottawa, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Timashov had been dealing with a complicated visa situation, but it appears as though he's figured everything out. He'll play Saturday and then plans to finalize the remaining off-ice paperwork before rejoining the Red Wings in time for Monday's game against the Avalanche.
