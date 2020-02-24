Play

The Red Wings claimed Timashov off waivers from Toronto on Monday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Timashov has played 39 games with the Maple Leafs this year, accruing nine points (four goals, five assists) and 83 hits. The 23-year-old will add depth to the Red Wings' lineup during its rebuild, and he'll likely slot into the bottom six.

