Timashov has racked up seven hits in two games since the Red Wings claimed him off waivers from Toronto.

Timashov logged 11 minutes of ice time in his Wings debut against the Senators last Saturday, and he ultimately settled a visa issue in time for Monday's clash with the Avalanche. Born in Ukraine, the rookie winger partially offsets the team's loss of Andreas Athanasiou, as both players are known for their explosiveness and ability to fly through the attacking zone. Timashov is undeniably more physical than AA, though it'll take some time for the former to get up to speed at the top level.