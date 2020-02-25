Play

Timashov won't be available versus the Devils on Tuesday due to visa issues, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

According to coach Jeff Blashill, Timashov may miss a couple of games as a result of a complicated visa situation. After being snagged off waivers from the Maple Leafs, the winger should see a significant uptick in ice time with his new team.

