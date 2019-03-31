Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Ascends to big club
The Red Wings recalled Turgeon from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
With an assortment of injury to Detroit's forward corps, Turgeon will jump to the NHL for the first time this season. He hasn't been tearing it up in the minors with just 19 points through 69 games, so he'll likely slot into the bottom six with Detroit.
