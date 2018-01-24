Turgeon was summoned to the Red Wings via AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

In a cap-saving move, Turgeon will trade places with David Booth. However, this only concerns the team's fourth line, and you won't see fantasy owners flocking to the fantasy waiver wire to pick up a guy who's only averaged 9:37 through his first four NHL games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories