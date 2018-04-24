Turgeon required two surgeries in response to a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome (blood clot) in his right arm, though he's expected to make a full recovery.

This is great news for Turgeon, who reportedly was treated by the same doctor that addressed Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos' own blood-clot condition two years ago. A touted center prospect for the Red Wings, Turgeon is said to need blood thinners "for a few months," but the 22-year-old -- who appeared in five NHL games for his debut season with the Red Wings in 2017-18 -- should be ready by the time training camp rolls around. He should be eager to get going after this recent malady and having produced 14 goals, 18 assists and a plus-13 rating through 69 games with AHL Grand Rapids.