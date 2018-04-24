Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Full recovery expected after multiple surgeries
Turgeon required two surgeries in response to a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome (blood clot) in his right arm, though he's expected to make a full recovery.
This is great news for Turgeon, who reportedly was treated by the same doctor that addressed Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos' own blood-clot condition two years ago. A touted center prospect for the Red Wings, Turgeon is said to need blood thinners "for a few months," but the 22-year-old -- who appeared in five NHL games for his debut season with the Red Wings in 2017-18 -- should be ready by the time training camp rolls around. He should be eager to get going after this recent malady and having produced 14 goals, 18 assists and a plus-13 rating through 69 games with AHL Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Out indefinitely for blood-clot treatment•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Returns to minors during All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Comes back to Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Returns to top development affiliate•
-
Red Wings Reassign Turgeon To Juniors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...