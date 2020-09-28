Turgeon signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit on Monday.

Turgeon failed to get into an NHL game this season, instead, spending the entire campaign in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids. In 63 games with the Griffins, the 24-year-old garnered 10 goals and 13 helpers. While Turgeon should get a shot at a roster spot in training camp, he is far from a lock for the 23-man Opening Night roster.