Turgeon is facing an indefinite absence after being treated for thoracic outlet syndrome, which led to a blood clot in his right arm, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The good news for the Red Wings prospect is that this isn't a career-threatening condition. Turgeon, whom the Red Wings selected with a 2014 third-round (63th overall) draft pick, appeared in five NHL games this season, adding three hits and eight blocked shots in January.