Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Returns to AHL
Turgeon was dropped to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Turgeon has just nine career NHL contests under his belt without a point to show for it. He also managed just 19 points in 69 games at the AHL level this season. Expect him to start the 2019-20 season in the minors once again.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Ascends to big club•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Ticketed to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Full recovery expected after multiple surgeries•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Out indefinitely for blood-clot treatment•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Returns to minors during All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Comes back to Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...