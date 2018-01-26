Play

Turgeon was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

While hockey fans are treated to the NHL's All-Star Weekend festivities, Turgeon head back to the Wings' top development affiliate with a home game against the Rockford IceHogs on tap Friday. The rookie's impact on the big stage has been negligible from a fantasy perspective since he's skated to a minus-2 rating with zero points through five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories