Turgeon was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Not much was expected of Turgeon during a four-game stint with the Wings, but he still managed eight blocked shots over 9:37 of average ice time in that span. This shouldn't be viewed as a performance demotion, as the rookie was merely patching up the forward depth with Darren Helm and Justin Abdelkder recently tending to lower-body injuries and Luke Glendening hampered by a hand ailment. At least one of those guys should return for Tuesday's home game against the Flyers.