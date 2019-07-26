Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Secures one-year deal
Turgeon signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.
Turgeon played in just four games for Detroit last season, in which he registered two shots, three hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 12:35 of ice time. The 23-year-old center didn't fare significantly better in the minors, considering he managed a mere 20 points in 72 appearances. Heading into the upcoming campaign, Turgeon figures to start the year in the minors, but could earn a call-up or two throughout the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Gets qualifying offer from Wings•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Returns to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Ascends to big club•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Ticketed to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Full recovery expected after multiple surgeries•
-
Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Out indefinitely for blood-clot treatment•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times