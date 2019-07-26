Turgeon signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

Turgeon played in just four games for Detroit last season, in which he registered two shots, three hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 12:35 of ice time. The 23-year-old center didn't fare significantly better in the minors, considering he managed a mere 20 points in 72 appearances. Heading into the upcoming campaign, Turgeon figures to start the year in the minors, but could earn a call-up or two throughout the season.