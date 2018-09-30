Red Wings' Dominic Turgeon: Ticketed to AHL
Turgeon was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Turgeon required two surgeries to address a blood clot in his right arm, but he worked hard over the summer to get into shape for the preseason. Through four exhibition contests, Turgeon produced one goal (a game-winner shorthanded) on seven shots. He'll be a call-up candidate this season when injuries hit the parent club up front.
