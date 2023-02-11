Kubalik will draw back into the lineup against the Canucks on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kubalik was a healthy scratch Thursday, when the Wings edged the Flames, 2-1, but now he'll replace sophomore sensation Lucas Raymond, who is day-to-day with a lower body injury after colliding with Ben Chiarot in Friday's practice. The Wings really need Kubalik to step up; he's yet to produce a multi-point game in the new year and has just two goals, four assists and a minus-3 rating in 2023.