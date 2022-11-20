Kubalik registered a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks let Kubalik walk as an unrestricted free agent after seeing his production dip for two straight seasons, but he's lighting it up in Motown as the owner of nine goals and 12 assists through 18 games. Kubalik is just one point behind captain Dylan Larkin for the team lead, and the Czech winger -- with four goals and six apples on the power play -- is just five man-advantage points away from a new career high.