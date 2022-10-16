Kubalik found the back of the net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Kubalik is operating on the fourth line to kick off his debut campaign with the Red Wings, but the good news is that coach Derek Lalonde is utilizing him on the man advantage after he proved to be a key contributor for Chicago's power-play attack through his first three years of NHL service time. Tyler Bertuzzi, one of Detroit's top wingers, sustained an undisclosed injury in Saturday's contest, and that could necessitate more ice time for Kubalik depending on the severity of the issue.