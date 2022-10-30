Kubalik was credited with an assist during a 2-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.

Kubalik, the Red Wings' leading scorer with 11 points, continues to thrive with top-six minutes. Including four multi-point games, the 27-year-old has registered at least one point in six of eight outings. Kubalik produced just one shot Saturday, but shared the team lead with five hits. He earned the primary helper on Lucas Raymond's game-winning goal with five seconds remaining in the second period.