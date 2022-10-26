Kubalik scored a goal and drew an assist during the 6-2 defeat to the Devils on Tuesday.

Kubalik, who leads the Red Wings with 10 points, continued his early-season scoring surge Tuesday. The 2013 seventh-round draft pick has four consecutive multi-point games and at least one point in five-straight outings. With the Red Wings trailing 4-1 Tuesday, Kubalik scored a third-period goal off a one-timer from his knee. He also earned the primary assist on Dylan Larkin's first-period tally, which opened the scoring.