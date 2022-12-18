Kubalik registered an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
After a blistering start, Kubalik has cooled off considerably in December. The apple against the Senators was his first point in five games -- all losses from the Original Six club. Kubalik still leads the team with 12 power-play points, but he's averaging only 16:29 of ice time in a bottom-six role to put a soft cap on his offensive potential.
