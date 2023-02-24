Kubalik recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Kubalik has come back down to earth after a blistering start to the season, but he's naturally been a force at home, with 21 of his 37 points taking place at Little Caesars Arena. This nugget -- along with the fact that he's registered a career-high 16 power-play points -- should be taken into account as the Wings play host to the Lightning on Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Tallies a pair in win•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Back at it Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Surfaces with helper•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Strikes on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Tacks on helper•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Nothing to show for strong effort•