Kubalik recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Kubalik has come back down to earth after a blistering start to the season, but he's naturally been a force at home, with 21 of his 37 points taking place at Little Caesars Arena. This nugget -- along with the fact that he's registered a career-high 16 power-play points -- should be taken into account as the Wings play host to the Lightning on Saturday.