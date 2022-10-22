Kubalik scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Kubalik looked good in a top-line role for the second straight game since Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) exited the lineup. This was Kubalik's second multi-point effort of the year, giving him two goals, three assists, eight shots and a plus-2 rating through four contests. However, Dylan Larkin (upper body) was banged up during Friday's game, and if he misses time, Kubalik's offense could also take a hit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Caps off big win for Wings•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik: Joins Red Wings•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Not receiving qualifying offer•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Logs two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Dishes pair of helpers•