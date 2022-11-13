Kubalik scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Kubalik has three goals and four helpers over his last six games, as he's sustained his hot start to the year into November. The 27-year-old is up to seven tallies, 11 helpers, 37 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests. Playing in a top-six role with the Red Wings has revitalized his career after he had just 32 points in 78 outings last season -- he's on pace to shatter his career high of 46 points from his rookie year.