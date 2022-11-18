Kubalik scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Kubalik's tally was an empty-netter. He also helped out on a David Perron tally in the first period. This was Kubalik's second multi-point effort in the last three games. The 27-year-old winger continues to stay on pace for a career year -- he's at eight goals and 12 assists while adding 42 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating in 17 contests this season.