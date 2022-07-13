Kubalik signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Detroit on Wednesday.

Kubalik was a passable middle-six contributor for the Blackhawks in 2021-22, notching 15 goals and 32 points while averaging 14:31 of ice time through 78 contests. Kubalik's production may improve marginally with the Red Wings in 2022-23, but don't expect him to return to the form he displayed in 2019-20 when he racked up 30 goals and 46 points through 68 contests with Chicago.