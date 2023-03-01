Kubalik scored his 17th goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

He gave Detroit a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but things got ugly quickly for the Red Wings. Kubalik had found the back of the net in only one of his prior 14 games, although that was a two-goal performance, and since the calendar flipped to 2023 the 27-year-old has just five goals and 10 points through 24 contests.