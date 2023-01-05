Kubalik came up empty on a team-high five shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Kubalik made a concerted effort to rebound from his lackluster New Year's Eve performance, when he failed to put up any type of meaningful stat in a 4-2 win over the Senators, but Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek had other plans in the latest contest. Nonetheless, Kubalik is performing well overall having produced 12 goals, 16 assists and 13 power-play points through 35 games.