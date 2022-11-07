Kubalik scored an overtime goal during a 3-2 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Kubalik is making an early bid to become the NHL's comeback player of the year. After flaming out with the Blackhawks, the former 30-goal scorer (2019-20) is thriving with his new club. The Red Wings' co-leader with 15 points, Kubalik quickly rose from a preseason fringe forward to a top-six role. The 2013 seventh-round draft pick scored a power-play tally at 2:43 of overtime Sunday, capping the Red Wings' two-goal rally. He tied his season high with six shots.