Kubalik scored a goal on six shots and added two assists and three hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. All three of his points came on the power play.

Kubalik continues to look like a great fit on the top line and first power-play unit. He did all of his damage with the man advantage Sunday, giving him four of his eight points on the power play through five contests. The winger has three goals, five helpers, 14 shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating.