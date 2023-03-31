Kubalik collected a goal in a 3-2 victory over Carolina on Thursday.

Kubalik has 20 goals and 43 points in 73 games this season. This is the first time he's reached the 20-goal milestone since he recorded 30 markers in 2019-20. Kubalik is also just three points shy of his career high. The 27-year-old has been doing well lately, supplying two goals and four points over his last five outings.