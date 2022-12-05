Kubalik provided a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 win against Columbus.

Kubalik has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to 10 goals and 24 points in 24 contests this season. The 27-year-old already has 12 power-play points, but that's not shocking given that Kubalik entered Sunday's contest averaging 3:59 of ice time with the man advantage.