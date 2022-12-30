Kubalik scored two goals during a 6-3 loss to the host Sabres on Thursday.

Kubalik, who went goalless during his previous nine appearances, shook off his recent skid, scoring twice early in the final frame after the Red Wings fell behind 5-0. The 27-year-old left winger opened the season with six goals in 12 games, but had earned just one assist in his previous eight outings. With 12 goals in 34 games this season, Kubalik is three shy of the total he compiled in 78 contests with the Blackhawks last season.