Kubalik scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kubalik restored the Red Wings' lead early in the second period with his second goal and fourth point in the last six games. The 27-year-old has just one multi-point effort since the start of December, which has caused him to slip in a third-line role. The winger is at 14 goals, 32 points, 112 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-7 rating through 44 appearances.