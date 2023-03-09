Kubalik secured the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kubalik managed only two shots versus his former team, but he came through in the clutch with a sweeping tally from the hash marks to put the finishing touch on a comeback victory. The Blackhawks decided not to extend Kubalik a qualifying offer, so he signed a two-year deal with the Wings last summer. He's shuffled all-around the lineup, adding 18 goals and 21 assists through 63 games.