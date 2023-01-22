Kubalik recorded a primary assist Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Kubalik's apple resulted in his 33nd point of the season, and he's already eclipsed his offensive total from last season when he was with the Blackhawks. As an extra boon to his confidence, the 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 3:05 on the power play, resulting in 15 points in that key situation, through 45 games.