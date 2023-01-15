Kubalik recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kubalik is building momentum in the new calendar year, as he's rocking a three-game point streak comprised of a goal and two assists. The 27-year-old winger is versatile and seems to bring a high level of competitiveness no matter which line he's on. Kubalik is up to 13 goals and 18 assists through 41 contests, needing only one point to match his 78-game total with the Blackhawks from last season.