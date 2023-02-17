Kubalik scored two goals in a 5-2 victory over the Flames on Thursday.

Kubalik got the Red Wings on the board late in the first period before tallying the eventual game-winner in the second on a one-timer. The 27-year-old Kubalik got off to a red-hot start this season, recording 25 points through his first 25 games. However, he'd been mired in a prolonged slump coming into Thursday's contest, logging just one goal and three points in his last 11 games. Kubalik now has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) through 53 games this season. He'll look to build on his two-goal performance as he works to regain a consistent top-six role in Detroit.