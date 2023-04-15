Kubalik finished his debut season with the Red Wings having generated 20 goals, 25 assists and 17 power-play points through 81 games.

Kubalik burst onto the scene with a 46-point rookie campaign with the Blackhawks in 2019-20, and the winger nearly matched that total in his first go-around for a Detroit team that relied on him heavily on the man advantage. Kubalik is a dual threat in the sense that he's equally adept at scoring and setting up goals, though this was the first time in his four-year career that he joined the 20-20 club in those key offensive categories.