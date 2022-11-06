Kubalik scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The 27-year-old winger helped set up Lucas Raymond to open the scoring in the second period, then potted the afternoon's final tally midway through the third. It's Kubalik's fifth multi-point effort already this season, and he's racked up five goals and 14 points through 11 games to begin his tenure with Detroit, with half of his production (one goal, six assists) coming on the power play.