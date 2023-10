Shine was released from his professional tryout and subsequently assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Shine lasted quite a while in training camp, but this was still a predictable transaction given that he's been in the minors with the Griffins since the 2016-17 campaign and has yet to skate on NHL ice during the regular season. The Detroit native posted 14 goals, 11 assists and 54 PIM through 69 games for Grand Rapids last season.