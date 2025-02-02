Shine registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Shine made his NHL debut Monday, and he has his first career point less than a week later. The 31-year-old's story is one of persistence -- he spent parts of nine seasons with AHL Grand Rapids before putting pen to paper on an NHL-level contract. Shine has added two shots on net, five hits and two blocked shots in a fourth-line role, though he may be at risk of losing his roster spot once Patrick Kane (upper body) is ready to return.