Shine scored three goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-0 win over Texas on Sunday.

Shine has earned his first 20-goal campaign in the AHL with this performance. He's up to 34 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 34 appearances. The winger cooled off in January but has five goals over his last two outings and may be heating up again.

