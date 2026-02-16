Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Hat trick in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shine scored three goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-0 win over Texas on Sunday.
Shine has earned his first 20-goal campaign in the AHL with this performance. He's up to 34 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 34 appearances. The winger cooled off in January but has five goals over his last two outings and may be heating up again.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Two goals in Griffins' win•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Inks two-year extension•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Tallies twice for Griffins•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Big role in AHL win•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Leads Griffins to win•
-
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Pair of points Friday•